Police Shoot, Kill Maryland Man Threatening Kids with Butcher Knife

March 24, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: police shooting

BALTIMORE  — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who was threatening two young children with a butcher knife in a Baltimore home.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said a homeless relative on drugs had barricaded himself inside a bedroom Friday morning with a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.

Smith says when officers responded, they demanded that the man drop the knife. He says that instead, the 39-year-old man threatened the children and held the knife to their bodies. Smith says a SWAT officer fired at least once, killing him.

The officer is on routine administrative leave. Smith didn’t release the names or races of the officer or the man.

