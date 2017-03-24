Kirk Cousins Throws Football to Reveal Baby’s Gender, Nearly Misses Target

WASHINGTON — Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, announced their pregnancy several weeks back.
On Friday, they announced their expected child’s gender in a fun, polite, Cousins-y way, with Cousins throwing a football at a boxed target to reveal a blue mist indicating they’re… having a boy!
Only, Cousins nearly missed the target from roughly five yards out.
Insert football joke here: ______.
That’s soooo cute (or something a human would say).
