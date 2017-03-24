Kirk Cousins Throws Football to Reveal Baby’s Gender, Nearly Misses Target

March 24, 2017 5:53 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, announced their pregnancy several weeks back.

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻

A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on

On Friday, they announced their expected child’s gender in a fun, polite, Cousins-y way, with Cousins throwing a football at a boxed target to reveal a blue mist indicating they’re… having a boy!

Only, Cousins nearly missed the target from roughly five yards out.

Insert football joke here: ______.

Gender Reveal! Had to stand close so it wouldn't get intercepted... and still almost missed ha! IT'S A...

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on

That’s soooo cute (or something a human would say).

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia