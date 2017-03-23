National Park Service: DC Cherry Trees Start Bloom Period

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says Washington’s famous cherry trees are blooming again after a killing frost.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in an email Wednesday that the bloom period has begun and can last two weeks. He says officials expect the trees’ will reach peak bloom this weekend. The prediction is in line with a forecast last week.

Officials announced Friday that cold weather had killed half of the blossoms on Washington’s famous cherry trees just as they were reaching peak bloom.

Litterst said that 70 percent of the remaining blooms are now at a stage just before “full bloom.”

He says expected cold weather on Wednesday and Thursday means the blooms won’t develop further then. Warmer temperatures needed for the blossoms’ development are expected Friday and Saturday.

