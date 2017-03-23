Metro Approves Changes to Increase Fare, Cut Service

On Thursday, Metro approved changes to increase fare on bus and rail lines and to cut service starting in July, according to NBC Washington.
Metro peak rail fare will increase fare by $0.10, off-peak rail fare by $0.25 and bus fare by $0.25.
The change in fare is expected to raise $21 million in fiscal 2018, NBC Washington says.
In addition to the raised prices, the plan will also increase the wait time between trains and ultimately also eliminate bus routes deemed inefficient.
Those cuts are expected to save around $29 million, NBC Washington reports.
