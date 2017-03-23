Has Redskins GM Search Already Run Aground?

WASHINGTON — The Redskins continue their search to replace Scot McCloughan, who was fired as general manager earlier this month.

That search, CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora hints, isn’t going well.

According to numerous league sources, Redskins representatives are reaching out to some of the more successful organizations in the NFL seeking to find a highly qualified executive to fill their GM job that was created after the club fired Scot McCloughan, a move the team made for cause due for allegations about his drinking impacting his ability to do the job.

The Redskins are “trying and they are casting a wide net,” La Canfora further notes, and have reached out to candidates from the Steelers, Seahawks, Packers and elsewhere.

But their $1.5 million annual salary offering isn’t enough to blow well-qualified candidates away, he says, noting that several targets have already turned the Redskins down in the early stages.

One would have to presume, after all the dirty laundry aired in their messy parting with McCloughan, potential GM candidates would already be leery going into talks with the Redskins.

If they’re serious about replacing McCloughan, it looks as though they face an uphill struggle in completing the task.

