Georgetown Fires Coach John Thompson III

WASHINGTON — The Georgetown Hoyas have fired head basketball coach John Thompson III, school president Jack DeGioia has confirmed.

“It is with profound regret and deep appreciation that I informed John Thompson III this morning that the University will no longer be retaining his services as our Head Men’s Basketball Coach,” DeGioia said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Thompson released a statement through his agent, David Falk, shortly after DeGioia’s was released:

I am honored to have been the Head Coach at Georgetown University for the past 13 years, where I had the privilege of coaching and mentoring outstanding student-athletes. I am proud of what my players have accomplished on the court and how they are thriving since leaving Georgetown. I have been fortunate to work for a dynamic forward-thinking President, Jack DeGioia, whose guidance and unwavering support I cherish. I would also like to thank Athletic Director, Lee Reed, for his strong and public affirmation, particularly during difficult times. I am grateful to the fans of Georgetown for their tremendous support. Georgetown Basketball has been a part of my life since 1972, which makes this moment even more impactful but I look forward to my next chapter.

Thompson had a 278-151 (.648) record at Georgetown, but his Hoyas had endured back-to-back losing seasons that led to a combined two-year record of 19-36. Georgetown has made the NCAA Tournament just once in its past four seasons, when it lost in the Round of 32 to fifth-seeded Utah.

In his 13 seasons with the Hoyas, they finished as the No. 8 team in the country three times, but they never finished higher than that, and they haven’t been ranked in the AP Preseason Poll since the 2010-11 season, before Otto Porter came to Georgetown.

Thompson’s 2017 recruiting class featured just two notable players, guard Tremont Waters and forward Antwan Walker, and ESPN had it ranked as the nation’s 38th best recruiting class. That is, until four-star recruit Waters requested a release from his letter of intent after the season ended. Georgetown’s 2016 class wasn’t among ESPN’s top 40, a sharp fall for a once-great basketball program.

Thompson is the son of John Thompson Jr., the legendary Hoyas coach who compiled a 596-239 record from 1972 to 1998.

