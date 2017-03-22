Trotz: Nicklas Backstrom Capitals MVP This Season

WASHINGTON — Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is in the midst of such a strong season, he may be the team MVP, head coach Barry Trotz told The Sports Junkies Wednesday.

Backstrom, in his age 29 season, leads the Caps in points and assists (56, 78) and his 22 goals place him third behind T.J. Oshie’s 30 and Alex Ovechkin’s 29. Long overlooked for All-Star consideration — as he was again this season — Backstrom is playing at a level that’s hard to ignore.

“It seems like Backstrom might be the team MVP this year,” Junkies host John-Paul Flaim noted.

“Yeah, I think if you were going probably in order, I would probably say it would have to be probably Nicky, Holtz, and then it’d be really close between Oshie and probably Ovi,” Trotz said.

“Wow,” Flaim said. “Well, that tells you how strong the team is, that Ovi could be fourth in the team MVP race.”

“They’re loaded,” Jason Bishop remarked. “I mean they’re loaded.”

