Alex Ovechkin to Wear, Auction American-Russian Themed Skates

March 22, 2017 4:28 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin will wear custom American-Russian-themed skates, which will later be auctioned for charity, during pregame warmpus when the Capitals host the Blue Jackets Thursday night.

Thursday is Russian Heritage Night at Verizon Center. All proceeds will benefit the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), which provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to play ice hockey.

The program also emphasizes the development of desirable individual characteristics such as team play, confidence, self-advocacy, self-reliance, concentration and personal accountability.

Oveckin’s skates — designed by Nick Avery and Polo Kerber — feature the respective flags of the United States and Russia on the inner sides, and the U.S. Capitol Building and Moscow’s St. Basil’s Cathedral on the exteriors.

The Bauer Vapor 1X skates will be autographed and auctioned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation; the online auction is currently open on Handbid and will close at the end of the second intermission on Saturday, March 25 when the Caps host the Coyotes.

ovi skates mw 032217 Alex Ovechkin to Wear, Auction American Russian Themed Skates

(via Capitals)

