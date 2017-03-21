Su’a Cravens Objects to Story Linking Him to McCloughan Fallout

WASHINGTON –– Redskins linebacker/safety Su’a Cravens appears to take exception to a recent story tying him to the Scot McCloughan fallout.

Last week, Albert Breer wrote in The MMQB of three “flash points,” noticed by Redskins scouting and coaching staff members, which in Breer’s telling were indicative of “a blurring of lines that created a level of tension in the upper reaches of the club.”

One of those flash points, Breer wrote, revolved around an injury to Su’a Cravens which caused the rookie to miss the team’s final three games:

The rookie safety/linebacker injured his biceps on Dec. 11 against the Eagles. Initially the team believed it was a tear. It wound up being a bruise, the kind players often play through. Cravens missed the following Monday’s game against Carolina, and then the next game in Chicago on Christmas Eve. By then, teammates, some of whom had seen him playing ping-pong at the facility, were openly wondering why he wasn’t pushing through the injury. After he missed two games, the team wanted him to get the arm drained in an effort to play in Week 17. Cravens responded by not showing up to the facility for treatment that day, at which point McCloughan decided to call Cravens. That didn’t go over well with Allen. Some veterans felt McCloughan was simply trying to uphold the culture that he and Gruden had worked to build, which is seen as a “Seattle” thing (McCloughan worked for the Seahawks from 2011-13): If you see something, say something. But certainly there’d be some debate in the football world over whether it’s a GM’s place to handle those things. (Cravens sat out the finale.)

Cravens took to Twitter late Monday evening to counter Breer’s story with three distinct tweets:

Interesting people will slander your name to get ahead in life. I guess that's why this is a slimy business. #smh https://t.co/iAlDf7EhEv — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) March 21, 2017

Couldn't let that bs story just blow over while I'm on Vaca. I'll protect myself 👌🏽 — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) March 21, 2017

Reporters getting beast mode responses from me from now on. "I feel blessed." — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) March 21, 2017

It’s unclear which part of the story, if not all of it, Cravens disagreed with, though it’s perfectly clear he feels his name was unnecessarily dragged through the mud.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.