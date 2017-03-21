Remains of Man, Dog Found in Rockville House Explosion Rubble

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The owner of a home that was destroyed in an explosion was found dead in the wreckage of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Montgomery County police said Monday that the medical examiner identified the body found in the Rockville home Saturday as that of 61-year-old Steven Martin Beck. Investigators say a dog found near Beck’s body also was fatally shot.

The house was leveled early Friday by a loud explosion so powerful it shattered windows and caused other damage to several neighboring homes.

Gas service at the home was turned off in June 2015, but a Washington Gas spokesman said unauthorized use had been detected at the home since January.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

