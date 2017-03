WASHINGTON — Maryland women’s basketball marched on to the Sweet Sixteen with a dominant 83-56 victory over West Virginia Sunday.

The game featured one of the more unbelievable buzzer-beaters you will ever see, shot by Terps freshman guard Destiny Slocum to end the first half.

It’s worth taking a look at this from several angles. Slocum actually chucks the ball two-handed over her head from three-quarters of the way down the court.

Ok so Destiny Slocum just did the most incredible basketball thing ever and the #Terps lead 38-24 at the half. pic.twitter.com/RlRADYz5Z4 — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) March 19, 2017

This shot is absolutely incredible by Maryland's Destiny Slocum. Wow. pic.twitter.com/WyEo65ANg9 — Dave Tucker (@TestudoDave) March 19, 2017

Unreal.

