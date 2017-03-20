Man Shot by Arrow While Driving in Virginia Beach

March 20, 2017 11:37 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was shot by a bow and arrow while he was driving in Virginia Beach, authorities say.

The driver was shot Sunday night and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators said Monday that the incident stemmed from a previous altercation between the victim and other people who have been identified.

Charges are pending.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia