Man Shot by Arrow While Driving in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was shot by a bow and arrow while he was driving in Virginia Beach, authorities say.
The driver was shot Sunday night and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Investigators said Monday that the incident stemmed from a previous altercation between the victim and other people who have been identified.
Charges are pending.
Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)