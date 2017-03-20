Win Passes into the ‘Chance For Life Poker Tournament’

Listen mornings to the Sports Junkies for your chance to win entry for you and a friend into the “Chance For Life Poker Tournament” on April 1 at MGM National Harbor.
The area’s most dynamic charitable poker tournament is back, and the lucky winner will walk away with $10,000 and a seat at the “World Series of Poker” table.
“Chance for Life” — a D.C.-area charity poker tournament and party — has raised more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research. All proceeds support the life-saving work of the country’s foremost leaders is childhood cancer research and treatment.
The event features food from award-winning chefs.
Courtesy of Chance For Life