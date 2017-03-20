March Maddest | WVU Last Local Team StandingDuke Upset by SC | Trimble's Future | NCAA Scoreboard

Win Passes into the ‘Chance For Life Poker Tournament’

March 20, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Chance For Life, The Sports Junkies

Listen mornings to the Sports Junkies for your chance to win entry for you and a friend into the “Chance For Life Poker Tournament” on April 1 at MGM National Harbor.

The area’s most dynamic charitable poker tournament is back, and the lucky winner will walk away with $10,000 and a seat at the “World Series of Poker” table.

“Chance for Life” — a D.C.-area charity poker tournament and party — has raised more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research. All proceeds support the life-saving work of the country’s foremost leaders is childhood cancer research and treatment.

The event features food from award-winning chefs.

Courtesy of Chance For Life

More from 106.7 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia