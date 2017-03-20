Best Ravioli In Washington DC

By Laura Catherine Hermoza Ravioli has been a longtime favorite pasta choice for many throughout the ages. The first known account for a ravioli-like stuffed dumpling dish can be traced back to as early as the 14th century, and the popularity and demand for such is just as strong as ever. Many restaurants even feature their own house ravioli exclusives and specials. Do you want to taste some of the best ravioli D.C. has to offer? Then consider heading to these five places.

Filomena Ristorante

1063 Wisconsin Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 338-8800

www.filomena.com 1063 Wisconsin Ave. N.W.Washington, DC 20007(202) 338-8800 Filomena has a reputation for offering all the hearty Italian classics and traditional favorites you love so well. Even better, all their pasta is made in-house, adding flavors and tastes far fresher and altogether better than others can boast. The menu includes plenty of palate-pleasers, with several unique ravioli dishes topping the list. Some of the featured favorites you will find here include Ravioli Di Chiaccheri, Agnolotti Alla Panna, Tortelloni Di Michele and the lunch specialty of Ravioli Alla Matrimonia—the perfect marriage of meatballs and cheese-stuffed ravioli.

Lavagna

539 8th St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 546-5006

www.lavagnadc.com 539 8th St. S.E.Washington, DC 20003(202) 546-5006 Come to Lavagna and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table dining experience done Italian-style. Dishes are prepared using locally sourced ingredients from surrounding area growers, bringing robust fresh flavors to every meal. Guests here can always rely on contemporary “classic” Italian fare as well as changing seasonal specials. Two of Lavagna’s most acclaimed ravioli plates are the Ravioli Fritto (a fried ravioli dish) and Ravioli Ricotta.

Tortino Restaurant

1228 11th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 312-5570

www.tortinorestaurant.com 1228 11th St. N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 312-5570 Discover a taste of Tuscany right in the heart of D.C. at Tortino. When Executive Chef Noé Canales opened back in 2011 he brought with him his master techniques and world-over experiences to deliver delicious dishes in contemporary Italian cuisine. Among the many offerings here you will frequently find ravioli specials, including seafood combinations like squid, crabmeat and lobster. Other available favorites include buffalo-stuffed mozzarella, braised beef short ribs, butternut squash and more. Related: Best Restaurants with Handmade Pasta in Washington, D.C.

Bistrot Du Coin

1738 Connecticut Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 234-6969

www.bistrotducoin.com 1738 Connecticut Ave. N.W.Washington, DC 20009(202) 234-6969 This well-loved French bistro also features some of the most delicious ravioli selections in D.C. Try Dauphinoise, which combines mini raviolis, cream sauce and Swiss Gruyere, or perhaps Homardine—a blend of mini raviolis, seafood, mushrooms and lobster sauce. Other popular picks are Provençale (made from mini raviolis, ham, vegetables and a fresh herb sauce) and Nordique (a mixture of mini raviolis, salmon, vegetables and herbs in a cream sauce), among others. The bistrot also boasts a grand selection of authentic wines and other menu options—perfect for pairing with ravioli and other cuisine offerings.