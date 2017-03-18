Wizards Are Statistical Lock to Make Postseason

WASHINGTON — We are less than one month away from the start of the 2016-17 NBA Postseason, and the Washington Wizards are a statistical lock to earn a playoff berth.

The Wizards have yet to lock up a playoff spot, but according to FiveThirtyEight.com, have a greater than 99 percent chance of securing one.

The Warriors, Spurs and Rockets are the only teams to secure playoff berths so far, with the rest of the featured teams tied with the Wizards as virtual locks. If the playoffs started today, the Wizards would secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, battling the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

Can the Wizards improve their stock? Certainly, but only within reason. They trail the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers by 3.5 games but have only a 2 percent chance of chasing the Cavs down. They have a better chance of pushing ahead to the No. 2 spot, where they trail the Boston Celtics by only 1.5 games.

The good news for Wizards fans is that D.C. has a 5 percent chance of winning the NBA Finals. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s tied for fifth in the NBA. The Warriors lead the NBA with a 40 percent chance.

