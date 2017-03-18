NCAA Tournament: Complete Second Round Schedule

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t exactly the “maddest” we’ve seen, but there were plenty of great games and it certainly set the table for a wild tournament still to come.
The beauty of the first few rounds of the tournament is that there’s no lag time between rounds and things will tip off once again at 12 noon ET on Saturday.
Here’s the complete schedule for the Round of 32.
(All times EST)
Saturday, March 18
12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Immediately following West Virginia vs. Notre Dame
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Northwestern
6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier
7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee St.
CBS – Immediately following Gonzaga vs. Northwestern
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s
TNT – Immediately following Florida vs. Virginia
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia
TBS – Immediately following Butler vs. Middle Tennessee St.
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State
Sunday, March 19
12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 2 Louisville vs No. 7 Michigan
Immediately following Louisville vs. Michigan
No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 10 Wichita St.
5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St.
6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas
7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
TruTV – Immediately following Kansas vs. Michigan St.
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC
TNT – Immediately following North Carolina vs. Arkansas
No. 2 Duke vs No. 7 South Carolina
TBS – Immediately following Oregon vs. Rhode Island
No. 3 UCLA vs No. 6 Cincinnati
