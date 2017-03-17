Two Montgomery County Students Charged with Rape of Classmate

Two Rockville High School students have been charged with the rape of one of their fellow classmates, according to Montgomery County Police.

Jose O. Montano17, and Henry E. Sanchez, 18, are accused of raping the victim in the school bathroom Thursday during school hours.

School administrators contacted Montgomery County Police after the girl told them she had been sexually assaulted in a boy’s bathroom by two male students.

The victim was walking in the school hallway when she was approached by the suspects. Montano asked the victim to walk them, he then asked the girl to engage in sexual intercourse. She refused.

After asking a second time, Montango forced the victim into a stall in the boy’s bathroom. The suspects then proceeded to rape the girl, according to police.

The suspects were arrested on school property and charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter