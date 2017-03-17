Josh Doctson Appears to be Feeling Pretty Good

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are counting on Josh Doctson to play a much bigger role in 2017 than he did in 2016 — which is to say they’re expecting him to play a role.

The first-round pick missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a perplexing Achilles injury, but he appears to be at or near full health by now. Several weeks ago, Doctson posted video to his Snapchat account of him running drills at Redskins Park. He looks like he’s going more or less at full speed, certainly an encouraging sign.

Redskins See Progress in Doctson’s Health

On Thursday, the former TCU star posted a video of himself playing basketball.

We don’t know for sure if that video is recent or old, but if it’s recent, it appears as though he feels pretty confident about his Achilles.

But if Doctson isn’t at full health yet, and there is reason to believe he’s still on the mend, maybe he shouldn’t be playing pickup basketball on an outdoor court? It seems like it brings an unnecessarily high risk of re-injury.

