WATCH: Caps’ Tom Wilson Wins Fight with Knockout

WASHINGTON — For the second time since Tuesday, Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson went fisticuffs with an opponent and dropped him in dramatic fashion.

Unfortunately, it broke a nice streak (in dramatic fashion) to start the game for the Caps:

The #Caps went 34 minutes without committing a penalty tonight. Have had to kill 24 power plays in their last 4 games. Much better tonight. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 17, 2017

Despite the five-minute major, the Caps got their money’s worth and teammates showed their appreciation. Here’s the broadcast footage from CSN Mid-Atlantic as Wilson disposes of Nashville’s Austin Watson:

This is the second time that Wilson has brutalized an opponent this week, as he happily took care of the Minnesota Wild’s Ryan White on Tuesday, which happened to be the 300th game of his career:

The Washington Capitals ultimately fell to the Predators on Thursday, but any Caps fan who witnessed this fight got his or her money’s worth.

