Terps Lose, Impressive Tournament Win Streak Ends

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Terps haven’t gone one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament since 1997. At least that streak was alive before Thursday, when they were upset by No. 11 Xavier in the first round of play.

That includes 13 appearances in 20 years, and an overall record of 24-11 and a National Championship during that span. In six of those appearances, the Terps managed only one win before losing in the round of 32, but that will not be the case in 2017.

The Terps struggled in the first half vs. Xavier, falling behind before rallying to take a one-point lead a halftime. But the second half was more of the same, as Maryland fell behind by double-digits and never recovered.

In the end, the game ended 76-65 with the ball in a frustrated Melo Trimble’s hands. The Terps lost five of the last seven games of his third and likely final season at Maryland, including one-and-done performances in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

The disappointment was palpable among 106.7 The Fan on-air and online personalities in the moments after the loss:

Cheap ingredients with a good chef is better than good ingredients and a flavorless meal. In short, I miss Gary Williams. #Terps — Patrick Cannon (@RubGun) March 17, 2017

So disappointing to go out like that. Will miss Melo. Love the 3 freshmen going forward. Need to get them some help quick, though. #Terps — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 17, 2017

I like Turg. Good dude. But I miss Gary. #notthesame — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) March 17, 2017

Only good thing about my bracket so far is my final four is intact. — Pete Medhurst (@PeteMedhurst) March 17, 2017

It still remains to be seen (as of the time of this publishing) whether or not Trimble will return for his senior season, but the odds seem low. Trimble is one of the best point guards in the NCAA and is a likely first-round pick.

This is certainly not what the Terps envisioned for his swan song.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.