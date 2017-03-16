The Redskins Comparisons are Getting Out of Hand

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are all over the headlines these days, and hardly ever for good reasons. Being a fan of the team can be exhausting, and it can be stressful, and it can be trying. Sometimes fans get carried away with their exasperation. Consider this one, or several, of those times.

Since everything went nuclear with the official firing of GM Scot McCloughan last week, the notion that the Redskins have hit rock bottom has become an everyday conversation. Redskins fans quickly started making some pretty outrageous comparisons.

First was Eric “EB” Bickel from The Sports Junkies, who threw out a North Korea comp.

Skins r North Korea. Dan is Kim Jong Un. Jong Un will kill (fire) his own brother/uncle..any1 that embarrasses him etc Would Dan fire Bruce? — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) March 10, 2017

Bickel also offered a bonus monkey comparison, because why not?

I honestly think a monkey could run the team (one basically does) and if they gave Kirk the big money he'd sign. He wants to get PAID. — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) March 10, 2017

Things took an unexpected turn when Mike in Landover called into Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan Wednesday morning. Mike went a different route, comparing Redskins president Bruce Allen to Nino Brown, the main character played by Wesley Snipes in the 1991 film New Jack City.

“I compare Bruce Allen to like Nino Brown. … Bruce Allen is Nino Brown. There’s one scene in the movie where he’s saying, ‘It ain’t personal, baby. It’s just business.’ But it’s personal for him!”

For reference, here’s the scene in question. (Warning: contains NSFW language.)

Things only got worse from there.

Baker Congratulates Francois For Being Cut

Kendall in Temple Hills got real, real provocative with his comparison. Like Mike, he called into Grant and Danny on Wednesday morning to offer the following, in regards to Redskins defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois being released after making negative public remarks about the front office:

(Full disclosure: 106.7 The Fan and CBS Washington do not endorse the following comments.)

“This is directly from the Stalin, Hitler, Kim Jong Un, Trump playbook that Danny The Terrible has in his office right here. When they don’t do what you say or they say something that you don’t like, you either kill ’em, or you cut ’em. And that’s exactly what he did. Weak leaders use fear, intimidation, propaganda to try to rule people, and that’s exactly what Danny does.

“We’ve seen this a million times. Real strong leaders, they inspire people. If this was an organization that had a culture of openness and the leader was inspiring people, this interview would have never have happened because Ricky Jean Francois would have already known what was going on. Or he could have had an open dialogue with whoever he needs to have one with to feel comfortable. But when you have this type of culture, this is what happens, and it plays out over and over again.”

At this point, it’s probably important to remind everybody to take a deep breath.

