Melo Trimble Coy on Future After NCAA Loss

WASHINGTON — Melo Trimble has been here twice before, with reporters gathered around his locker in a disappointed locker room, looking for any indication of his plans for the future.

Will he stay with a Maryland Terrapins squad that once again promises potential but seems further than ever from a National Championship run? Or will he take his galactic talent and potential to the NBA where he can have a chance to start making a living?

If there is anything to be read from his postgame remarks after a disappointing loss to Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it’s that no decision has been finalized yet:

Melo Trimble: "Since I got here we've been winning. The future is bright." (didn't say if he's part of that future) — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) March 17, 2017

The consensus among the media is that Trimble has given everything that could reasonably be expected during his time at Maryland. In the age of one-and-done NBA requirements, there aren’t many players of his caliber that stay three times as long.

Unless there was a can’t-miss recruit committing to the Terps (a la Diamond Stone after his freshman year), there seems to be very little that Maryland can offer.

In previous seasons, Trimble battled injuries that left a feeling of “what if,” after the final buzzer. On Thursday, however, the Terps got mauled by Xavier, blowing a six-point lead and trailing consistently by double-digits throughout the second half.

Talent and physicality had very little to do with this loss:

Melo Trimble on bad 2nd half: "We just didn't make any shots. We got up 6 & got too relaxed." — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) March 17, 2017

It’s likely now that Trimble will not announce a final decision on his future for days or even weeks.

If he does decide to call it a career, he finishes with 1,645 points, 122 steals, 400 assists and 385 rebounds. He is already one of the greatest Terps of all time.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.