Breeland Defends McCloughan in Twitter Rant

WASHINGTON — We’re witnessing a strange phenomenon surrounding the Redskins these days: Players are taking to social media to discuss inner team drama.

So far, there hasn’t been anything especially devastating that’s come out. But there have been several curious incidents recently.

First, Pierre Garcon appeared to laugh in the (virtual) face of the Redskins.

Then, Chris Baker, who left Washington in free agency without as much as an offer from the Redskins, congratulated Ricky Jean Francois after the latter was cut Wednesday.

Wednesday night gave way to Thursday morning, which brought yet another incident. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland unleashed a tweet storm after evidently reading a story by Albert Breer that details former GM Scot McCloughan’s relationship with Redskins players.

It's crazy how they make good people out to look bad smh say what u want about me anything I got to say I'll say to ya https://t.co/PXfV31or2t — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Me and Scott had a unique relationship have the up most respect for that man nothing but good vibes to me since he been here point blank .. — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Starting to feel like u want me out all these negative articles on my name Haha guess what I wouldn't give 2fks life goes on!!!!!!!!!!! — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

What message? young boy got pull for a joint couple speeding tickets in all in three years time no menace I'm fully aware https://t.co/s7A2aBRsOC — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Bend but don't break haha — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Photos even tried to present me as a moody bad teammate lol tho whole year I peep vibes more than anything never talk peep my environment — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Just may be that fixture — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

This ain't bout me it's just examples of people do good things for yal in ur down stretch and u turn on em when the slip not fall but slip — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

Cause balance was caught — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 16, 2017

There’s a lot to digest here.

The immediate takeaway is the defense of McCloughan, but one nugget that sticks out is the “Just may be that fixture” line. There is no way to know for sure what Breeland is referencing here, but it certainly seems possible that Breeland is referencing either Bruce Allen or Dan Snyder, especially given the nature of the article by Breer. Breer’s piece calls into question the relationship between McCloughan, Allen and Snyder, and considering Breeland defended McCloughan, it wouldn’t be surprising if he then called out Allen.

This is, of course, speculation. That tweet could mean any number of things, and the suggestion that he is referencing Allen specifically is just that: a suggestion.

But even if that is completely off-base, there’s no denying that it’s a little uncomfortable when a current Redskins player — in the heart of a controversy regarding the firing of a beloved GM — publicly praises and defends the fired GM.

