Baker Congratulates Ricky Jean Francois for Being Cut by Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Redskins cut Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday evening, ridding themselves of one of their most impactful defensive linemen of the past two seasons.

They also took a big step in reducing the influence of former GM Scot McCloughan, whose first free-agent signing was Francois back in 2015. Francois was considered a big “culture” guy, a player who helped improve the morale of his teammates and liked to have fun.

#Redskins GM Scot McCloughan busts out the dab! Only a bit of peer pressure from @Freakyjean99. pic.twitter.com/hXdycVEWZZ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) December 27, 2015

When the news emerged that Francois had been released, it wasn’t a huge surprise given his connection to McCloughan and the critically suggestive tweets he’s posted recently.

Ricky Jean's tweets from last Thursday pic.twitter.com/aewIC3AxbO — Danny (@recordsANDradio) March 15, 2017

But Chris Baker, another well-liked former Redskins defensive lineman who recently departed Washington, thinks Francois got good news Wednesday.

Baker, who includes a trio of laughing-crying emojis, became at least the second former Redskins player to blatantly laugh at the Redskins. The first was, of course, Pierre Garcon, who laughed at the Redskins when he was still on the team.

