Thousands Around DMV Still Without Power

WASHINGTON — Utilities are reporting that they’ve restored power to many customers who lost power after high winds and a mix of snow and ice caused tens of thousands of outages in the mid-Atlantic, but thousands around the D.C. area remain without power on Wednesday morning.

Delmarva Power reports more than 12,000 customers in the dark in New Castle County, Delaware, on Wednesday morning. The utility says it has restored power to 68,000 customers in Maryland and Delaware.

Maryland officials report about 3,500 outages around the state, including about 2,000 Delmarva Power customers in Cecil County. Officials say power has been restored to about 46,500 Maryland customers.

Dominion Power reports about 1,200 customers in the dark in Virginia, mostly in the Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck and Richmond areas. It says it has restored power to more than 90 percent of customers who lost power.

