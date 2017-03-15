Redskins Fan Gets Bizarre Super Bowl LI Butt Tattoo

WASHINGTON — The Redskins were not in Super Bowl LI. That game was played between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

As you may recall, the Falcons completely collapsed by blowing a 28-3 lead in the course of about 17 minutes.

Instagram user “orrazib_” won’t forget that game any time soon. Seemingly a Redskins fan, orrazib_ got this bizarre piece of art tattooed, um, where the sun don’t shine.

So, that’s a tattoo of the scoreboard at the time of the Falcons’ biggest lead, just seconds before the Patriots scored their first touchdown of the game. And, again, the man who got the tattoo appears to be a Redskins fan.

We lost …But "We Like That" A post shared by OrraziB (@orrazib_) on Jan 10, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Me n Key watchin the playoffs from ON THE FIELD in DC ! #FightForOldDC A post shared by OrraziB (@orrazib_) on Jan 10, 2016 at 11:24am PST

Here is his reasoning for why he got the tattoo, per SB Nation: (Warning: Profanity ensues.)

“I just live in Connecticut and cant stand these Pats fans so when i tell them to kiss my ass they will be reminded that they were gettin blownout !”

It’s unclear what he hopes to accomplish by reminding Patriots fans that their team was losing before orchestrating the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, but who are we to judge?

