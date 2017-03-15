Redskins Promote Callahan, Finalize 2017 Coaching Staff

WASHINGTON — The Redskins finalized their 2017 coaching staff on Wednesday, including a title promotion for offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Callahan, 60, is now the assistant head coach/offensive line. He joined head coach Jay Gruden’s staff after the 2014 season and has drawn rave reviews for his work with the offensive line. That unit has allowed just 50 sacks over the past two seasons.

Callahan has extensive experience as a high-level assistant coach. He was the offensive coordinator for Oakland for three years. He became the Raiders’ head coach in 2002 and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in two seasons. After four years running his own college program at Nebraska, Callahan returned to the NFL in 2008 as assistant head coach/offensive line with the New York Jets. After four years there, he joined Dallas in a similar role that ended in 2014 when his contract expired.

Chris O’Hara is Washington’s new offensive quality control coach. He has spent the past three seasons as a low-level assistant with Jacksonville. Bret Munsey is the new assistant special teams coach under Ben Kotwica.

Chad Grimm – a former Virginia Tech standout and the son of Redskins great Russ Grimm – was promoted to outside linebackers coach. That position came open when Greg Manusky was promoted to defensive coordinator in January. Manusky had coached the outside linebackers in 2016.

Earlier in the offseason, Washington promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach. He replaced Sean McVay, who left for the Los Angeles Rams head coaching job.

