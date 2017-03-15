Fact or Fiction: Grant & Danny’s Challenge to Redskins Fans

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are saying lots of things about their offseason, to varying degrees of believability — and particularly so since Scot McCloughan’s firing — which has made discerning fact from team spin more difficult.

To demonstrate the absurdity of it all, Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier presented their 106.7 The Fan audience with a challenge.

“Larry Michael was on Redskins Nation,” Paulsen explained. “That is a show that he does as a high-ranking official with the Redskins from Redskins Park that people watch on Comcast SportsNet. He said a lot of things on that show that were interesting to us. The story’s been written up now by Dan Steinberg of the DC Sports Bog with some transcripts and some quotes from what he said.

“But we decided, since some of these quotes are so tough to believe and so funny, that why don’t we just play a little game where people have to guess, ‘Did Larry actually say that, or is that a fake quote we made up that Larry didn’t actually say?’ So what’s gonna happen is Danny’s going to give you two quotes as Larry Michael. You’re gonna have to tell us which quote is the actual thing that Larry Michael said.”

