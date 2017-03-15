Bashaud Breeland Training with Darrell Green

WASHINGTON — Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland had himself a rough 2016 season, but he’s taking steps to get back to his 2014 and 2015 form.

Among those steps: training with one of the all-time Redskins greats.

FYI, I have a scheduled one on one training session with Mr. Breeland @salute_me17 later in the offseason. Skin2017! https://t.co/OG3wEssE0Z — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) March 15, 2017

The disclosure came after Twitter trolls mocked Breeland for his rap video, released a few days earlier. Other Twitter trolls turned that into mocking his play on the field, to which legendary cornerback Darrell Green fired off his response.

Breeland Ready to Accept Green’s Challenge

Whether that will have much of an effect on Breeland’s play remains to be seen, but it certainly can’t hurt spending a little time with one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time.

