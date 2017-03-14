Warren Buffett Might Have Considered Buying the Redskins

WASHINGTON — Imagine if Dan Snyder had never purchased the Washington Redskins.

What if another billionaire, like, say, Warren Buffett, had come along to purchase the team in 1999?

Had the Berkshire Hathaway magnate’s life carried him down a different path, that might have become a reality.

“I bought a quarter of the local Triple-A baseball team here, because we have the college World Series here in Omaha,” Buffett told The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “We felt it was useful to keeping the college World Series here to have a Triple-A team here.”

“If I’d lived in a Major League or pro team city, I might well have bought something,” he went on to say. “I lived in Washington, and when I was a kid, I was actually a water boy for the Redskins for a couple of games. But if I had stayed in Washington, I might have tried to outbid Snyder or something.”

“I’ve been approached on a lot of pro teams, but I’ll let guys like Steve Ballmer buy the teams,” he said.

[Update: 1 p.m.]

Turns out there’s more to this story. In fact, Buffett previously offered Patrick far more revelatory quotes on his fondness of the Redskins in 2014. Via Dan Steinberg of The Post:

“You know, when I was a kid, I thought if I ever made a lot of money, I would go out and buy a team,” Buffett said. “I was a water boy for the Washington Redskins for two games – I lived in Washington at the time – and I thought if I ever had a lot of money I’d buy the Washington Redskins.” “They want you to buy it,” Patrick noted, which is accurate based on how many Redskins fans instantly contacted me about this interview. “They would love for you to buy it right now, Warren.”

Oh well.

