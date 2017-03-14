Officials Worried About Impact of Cold on D.C.’s Cherry Trees

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is concerned about the impact of cold weather on Washington’s famous cherry blossoms.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says officials are concerned about cold temperatures forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. Litterst says that if the temperature gets down to 24 degrees there could be a 90 percent loss of blossoms that were expected to be at their peak in about a week.

National Weather Service forecaster Ray Martin says the low temperature in Washington is forecast to be 26 on Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Park Service had forecast peak bloom to occur between March 19 and March 22. Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city’s Tidal Basin are blossoming.

