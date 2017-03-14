D.C.-Area Storm Brings More Rain Than Snow

WASHINGTON — A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is delaying school and work in Washington.

Related: D.C. Area Prepares for Late-Season Snowstorm

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads Tuesday while crews clear them. While many surrounding counties called off classes, District of Columbia Public Schools are opening two hours late. Federal workers are reporting three hours late and city government offices are opening two hours late.

Due to weather conditions Washington, DC government will open two hours late. Stay safe and warm out there! #WinterReadyDC #Stella — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 14, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of his Monday evening meeting with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld to discuss storm preparations. In a statement, Bowser expressed pride in the agencies and employees working to keep residents safe.

Metrorail is running on a Saturday schedule. Metrobus started the day on a “severe” snow service plan, but it’s now moving to a “moderate” plan.

It is a surprisingly aggressive stance for the city. Despite the warm temperatures bringing more rain than snow, most of the area was hit with at least a small amount of snow overnight, and the early morning brought a significant helping of rain and sleet.

Related: Cold Snap Threatens Cherry Blossom Bloom in D.C.

Roads across the city were in varying states of being cleared. It was predicted by many that city schools would have the day off, especially considering the snow days already factored into the school year that have so far gone unused.

Related: A Safe Shoveling and Snow Removal Guide

Districts and counties all around the city decided Monday evening that school would be canceled Tuesday, but D.C. held its ground.

Among the nearby counties to close schools are: Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Arlington County, Prince George’s County, Loudoun County, Charles County, Frederick County, Fauquier County, Prince William County and Anne Arundel County.

As of a 7:15 a.m. update, the National Weather Service still predicts precipitation to continue around the District through the morning and into mid-day, with a combination of rain, sleet and snow peppering the city for several hours.

See how locals are reacting to the weather.

DC snow storm update: It barely snowed. Yet we are still on a 3 hour delay… — Wardah Khalid (@wardahkhalid_) March 14, 2017

DC got just enough snow to make my day annoying as hell. — Troy Haliburton (@TroyHalibur) March 14, 2017

That most perfect of DC mornings: a snow day without in fact very much snow — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 14, 2017

About Tuesday morning post snow at downtown DC and Silver Spring @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/xuJ0molUJt — Dan Lawrence (@danwlawrence) March 14, 2017

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)