Dates, Times, Channels for D.C. Area NCAA Tournament Teams

WASHINGTON — Six local schools have gained entry into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which tips off Tuesday with the First Four trying to play their way into the Round of 64.

Maryland, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are in the Round of 64; Mount St. Mary’s must survive the First Four.

Below are the dates, times and channels you can find each local school’s opening-round game:

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (19-15) vs. No. 16 New Orleans (20-11)

Time: Tuesday, March 14 at 6:40 p.m. on TruTV

Location: UD Arena — Dayton, Ohio

No. 5 Virginia (22-10) vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (29-5)

Time: Thursday, March 16 at 12:40 p.m. on TruTV

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

No. 4 West Virginia (26-8) vs. No. 13 Bucknell (26-8)

Time: Thursday, March 16 at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

Location: KeyBank Center — Buffalo, New York

No. 6 Maryland (24-8) vs. No. 11 Xavier (21-13)

Time: Thursday, March 16 at 6:50 p.m. on TNT

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

No. 7 Saint Mary’s (28-4) vs. No. 10 VCU (26-8)

Time: Thursday, March 16 at 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 8 Wisconsin (25-9) vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech (22-10)

Time: Thursday, March 16 at 9:40 p.m. on CBS

Location: KeyBank Center — Buffalo, New York

Radio Coverage

Thursday and Friday games can be heard on 1580 (AM) from noon until 6 p.m., and on 106.7 The Fan (FM) from 6 p.m. onward. Coverage will bounce between games following the most crucial moments.

The rest of the action, including the Final Four and National Championship, will air on 106.7 The Fan. Virginia Tech’s game Thursday night against Wisconsin — as well as any subsequent Virginia Tech games — will also air on 106.7 The Fan.

