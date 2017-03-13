A Team of Chaos: Dan Snyder’s Redskins Through the Years

Editor’s Note: Below is a timeline of Dan Snyder’s chaotic ownership of the Washington Redskins, as told by Andy Pollin and Thom Loverro on 106.7 The Fan. Audio below.

1998 – Emerges as a third partner with Howard and Edward Milstein as potential buyer for Redskins.

1999 – Milstein brothers are rejected as candidates to buy the Redskins, but Snyder is told that with his local ties to D.C., he would have a chance to buy the team if he is able to secure funding.

May 1999 – After partnering with Fred Drasner, who had bankrolled him in two previous businesses, one of which fails, Snyder is approved owner of the Washington Redskins at the age of 34. When the deal becomes final, Vinny Cerrato is allowed to return to Redskins Park. Cerrato had been introduced to Snyder when he was a part of the Milstein effort to buy the Redskins.

Several years earlier, the Milsteins had attempted to buy the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars with a plan to hire Lou Holtz as head coach. Holtz had brought Cerrato in as part of the proposed arrangement. When the Milstein’s effort to buy the Jaguars failed, Holtz moves on to coach at South Carolina. Cerrato joins the front office of the San Francisco 49ers. But when that front office goes to Cleveland to start the expansion Browns, Cerrato was left behind and is out of the job. Several months before Snyder was approved as owner, Cerrato spent a few weeks looking at film at Redskins Park, but was told to vacate the premises by general manager Charley Casserly.

July 1999 – After reports of tension between Casserly and coach Norv Turner, Casserly is fired a week before the start of training camp. Cerrato becomes in charge of player personnel.

August 1999 – As Norv Turner goes through his sixth training camp as head coach of the Redskins, Snyder makes it clear that he must make the playoffs in order to return for a seventh season as head coach, the last year of his contract.

October 1999 – FedEx pays $200 million to rename Redskins Stadium, originally Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, FedEx Field. As part of the deal, former college and USFL coach Pepper Rodgers begins attending home games as a representative of FedEx, which is based in his hometown of Memphis.

December 1999 – Redskins clinch their first playoff berth in seven years with an overtime win at San Francisco. Snyder says Turner will return as head coach of the Redskins in 2000.

January 2000 – Redskins win their first ever playoff game at FedEx Field, 27-13, over Detroit. Over the next 16 years, only two other playoff games will be played at FedEx, both losses. A week later the season ends with a crushing 14-13 loss at Tampa Bay. The Redskins blow a 13-0 third-quarter lead, but have a chance to win with just over a minute left. Brett Conway is called on to attempt a 52-yard field goal. But Dan Turk, in what will be his last play in the NFL, rolls the snap back to quarterback and holder Brad Johnson, who is sacked as he tries to throw the ball into the end zone.

Less than a year later, Turk dies of cancer. Years later, Turner tells Rick Snider of the Washington Times that he really wanted to quit after that season because of all the Snyder related turmoil, but because his son was going into his senior year of high school and had earned the starting quarterback job, he didn’t want to uproot at such a crucial time in his life.

August 2000 – Redskins open training camp in Ashburn, charging fans to come in. The lure of second and third picks of the draft, LaVar Arrington and Chris Samuels, plus a bonanza free agent haul of names like Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith and Jeff George, is expected to wet the appetites of a fan base that was nearly a decade removed from its last Super Bowl. Attendance falls below expectations and charging an entry fee creates a problem. Scouts from other teams are able to pay their way in, limiting what the team is able to show on the practice field.

September 2000 – Redskins get off to a disappointing start at 1-2 and Conway, who is injured in the second game, is told — not by coaches, but the team’s salary cap expert, Mark Levin — that he’s been cut because they can’t hold a roster spot for him while he recovers from a strained quadriceps. Four more kickers follow, including 44-year-old Eddie Murray, who plays a role three months later.

October 2000 – After righting the ship with five straight wins to get to 6-2, the Redskins begin a streak of four losses in five games. On December 3rd, the end for Turner comes when he sends Murray out to kick a 49-yard field goal to try and pull out a 10-9 win over the Giants at FedEx, but holder Tommy Barnhardt calls timeout to tell Turner that Murray can’t kick that far. Turner tells him to kick it anyway. Murray misses and despite a 7-6 record, with strong playoff possibilities, Turner is fired after the game.

December 2000 – After reports that Pepper Rodgers had been hired as coach of the team, Terry Robiskie is introduced as the interim coach of the Redskins. In the strange introductory news conference, Rodgers informs the media that “football is a game of fight.” Robiskie makes it clear he’s not interested in fighting and is willing to cede to Snyder’s wishes to play George over Johnson. At one point he tells the media, “If Mr. Snyder wants me to put my desk out in the hall, I’ll put it out in the hall.”

The players seem to have no strong reaction to the hiring of Robiskie, but oddly, Deion refers to him as “Coach Robinskie.” In Coach Robiskie’s first game, the Redskins are embarrassed at Dallas, 32-13. During the game, George is dragged on the field by Cowboys defensive lineman Ebenezer Ekuban. No Redskin comes to George’s defense. After a second ugly loss at Pittsburgh which ends faint playoff hopes, Robiskie decides he’s not going out with George and starts Johnson in the 20-3 season ending win over Arizona. A season that began with Super Bowl talk ends at 8-8.

January 2001 – While working for ESPN, former Browns and Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer is asked about being a coaching candidate in Washington. Schottenheimer says he could never work for an owner like Dan Snyder. A short time later, Schottenheimer takes the job as head coach of the Redskins, calling Snyder “an engaging guy” and “totally committed to winning.” Cerrato is asked about the hiring of Schottenheimer and embraces the idea, saying he knows Marty. Asked about Cerrato, Marty says he doesn’t know him and dismisses him a short time later.

September 2001 – Two days after a brutally bad 37-0 loss in Green Bay in the second game of the season, George isn’t just benched, he’s cut.

October 2001 – At an appearance at the National Press Club, Snyder is questioned about the Redskins 0-3 start under Schottenehimer. Snyder first coyly says, “Y’all didn’t want me to meddle.” He then adds, “Marty Schottenheimer’s record is impeccable. I believe in him. We all must have a little more faith than we do. Joe Gibbs was 0-5 his first year here. We need to give Coach Schottenheimer a little more time.”

The 0-3 start becomes 0-5 and nearly 0-6 before LaVar Arrington picks off a pass late in the fourth quarter trailing Carolina 14-0 and returns it for a touchdown. The Redskins win the game and start a five-game win streak to get back into playoff contention at 5-5 – the first team ever to do it. Meantime, Snyder and Rodgers, who coached Steve Spurrier at Florida, begin attending Florida games coached by Spurrier, explaining that they’re doing some early scouting.

January 2002 – Redskins finish the season 8-8 as reports surface that Snyder wants to hire Spurrier. A week of talks between Snyder and Schottenheimer ensues with Snyder reportedly trying to reclaim some of the power on personnel decisions that he had turned over. When talks fail, Schottenheimer is fired with three years left on a four-year contract and Spurrier is hired for a reported $25 million over five years. Two weeks later, reported talks to bring Bobby Beathard back as general manager fail and Cerrato returns as director of player personnel.

September 2002 – After making his former Heisman trophy winner at Florida, Danny Wuerffel, his starting quarterback in training camp, Spurrier changes his mind after the final preseason game and starts another of his former Gators, Shane Matthews in the opener against Arizona. The Redskins win 31-23. But when Matthews puts up a total of only 17 points in back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and San Francisco, Wuerffel gets the nod to start the fourth game of the year at Tennessee.

Asked when first round pick Patrick Ramsey might get his chance to start at quarterback, Spurrier says “next year.” Next year turns out to be next quarter. When Wuerffel hurts his shoulder on the first series, Ramsey goes the rest of the way in a 31-14 victory. That earns a start the following week against New Orleans. The rookie throws four interceptions and is sacked seven times in the brutal loss. Spurrier calls the quarterback roll the rest of the year with Ramsey and Wuerffel returning to the lineup. The Redskins finish the season 7-9.

September 2003 – Snyder loads up on free agents, mostly from the Jets, including wide receiver Laveraneus Coles, who asks for $10 million guaranteed and is offered $13 million. Snyder also has control of the final roster, electing to cut Wuerffel against Spurrier’s wishes at the end of training camp, leaving Rob Johnson as the backup quarterback behind Ramsey. The Redskins start the season 3-1, including a win over the New England Patriots, who don’t lose again until the following season.

October 2003 – After three straight losses to drop to 3-4, while Ramsey is getting beat up every week in Spurrier’s mostly four-wide “Fun and Gun” offense, the coach is asked on his radio show how well Johnson knows his offense (just in case Ramsey suffers a serious injury). Spurrier chuckles and says, “Rob Johnson? He doesn’t even know which way to turn his head.” Two days later, Johnson is cut and Tim Hasselbeck, who has never thrown an NFL regular season pass, is signed.

November 2003 – Ramsey is in fact injured and Hasselbeck takes it the rest of the way. He manages wins over Seattle and the New York Giants, but loses at home to Dallas 27-0. Hasselbeck completes only six passes for 56 yards, adding up to a quarterback rating of 0.0.

December 2003 – Less than a week before the season finale against Philadelphia, with a record of 5-10, Spurrier is asked on his radio show what he can offer up to the fan base for optimism in 2004. Spurrier says he’d like to say something that would get the fan base all riled up, but can’t think of anything at the moment. The Redskins lose to the Eagles 31-7. The following day, Spurrier holds a season-ending news conference, refusing to answer questions, but saying, quote, “We wound up 5-11. Not very good.” Two days later he calls in his resignation from the golf course.

January 2004 – The unthinkable happens. After hearing possible Spurrier replacement names like Ray Rhodes tossed around, Joe Gibbs, the most successful coach in the history of local sports, returns after an 11-year absence, as head coach and team president. The excitement level under Snyder’s ownership reaches its all-time high.

September 2004 – In his first carry as a Washington Redskin, Clinton Portis runs 64 yards for a touchdown. He finishes the day with 148 yards on 29 carries as the Redskins beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs 16-10. The old Gibbs magic is back – at least for a week.

December 2004 – In the 14th game of the season, the Redskins finally score more than 18 points in a 26-16 win at San Francisco to get to 5-9. It’s clear the old Gibbs 1980’s magic is in need of a 21st century tuneup. The Redskins beat the playoff bound Vikings in the season finale to finish Gibbs’ first year back at 6-10.

December 2005 – After a 5-6 start, the Redskins finish the season with five straight wins to clinch a Wild Card playoff spot at 10-6. They win at Tampa, but see their season end with a loss at Seattle.

August 2006 – Training camp opens without LaVar Arrington, who has bought his way out of his contract, and with Al Saunders, who arrives as the new offensive coordinator with a 700-page playbook. Thanks to injuries to stars like Portis and Shawn Springs and other rough adjustments, including to the 700-page playbook, Gibbs has his worst season ever at 5-11. During the season, quarterback Mark Brunell is finally benched for good and Jason Campbell becomes the new quarterback.

November 2007 – Not with the team for their game at Tampa, and home in Miami, star safety Sean Taylor is fatally murdered in an overnight burglary attempt. The following Sunday, without Gibbs’ knowledge, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams starts the game with 10 men on the field as a tribute to Taylor. But with eight seconds left, the Skins lead Buffalo 16-14 as Bills kicker Rian Lindell lines up for a 51-yard field goal attempt.

With two timeouts left, Gibbs calls one of them to freeze the kicker. He then decides to call another. The result is a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which makes the 51-yard attempt, now a make-able 36-yarder. The kick is good, Buffalo wins and Gibbs apologizes as the Redskins drop to 5-7. A day later the entire team flies to Miami for Taylor’s funeral. And three days later they must play a Thursday night game against Chicago. Despite Campbell going down with a knee injury, journeyman backup Todd Collins comes in to win that game and the three that follow. Incredibly, the Redskins make the playoffs, but lose in Seattle. Three days later Gibbs retires for good.

February 2008 – Even more shocking than the return of Gibbs four years earlier is the hiring of Jim Zorn as his replacement. At 54, Zorn had never risen above the level of quarterbacks coach and is referred to as “a young Joe Gibbs,” even though he’s two years older than Gibbs was when he retired the first time. In an uneasy introductory news conference, in which Zorn refers to the team colors as “maroon and black,” he promises he won’t let the fans down.

March 2008 – Angry at the Washington Post for reporting that he’d cut down trees on his property without permission from the National Park Service, Snyder grants what the Washington Times touts as an exclusive interview with the owner. In the interview, Snyder tells Dave Elfin, “I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but I’ve learned from my mistakes, as a good entrepreneur, a good CEO, would do. I’ve matured. I wasn’t patient enough in certain areas early on. I didn’t understand the agents, the contractual relationship with the salary cap, the importance of age of players. Now it’s easy for me, second nature.” Snyder went on to tell him that they were impressed with Zorn the moment they met him and said he was similar to Gibbs in being steady and without panic.

December 2008 – After a 6-2 start under Zorn turns to 8-7, the Redskins travel to San Francisco to close out the regular season against the 49ers. As Cerrato tells the story years later, he’s sitting with Snyder and his wife Tanya at what Cerrato calls “his favorite Italian restaurant in San Francisco the day before the game.” While the group is enjoying a bottle of wine, Cerrato says Snyder gets a call from Clinton Portis’ agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Cerrato says Snyder is informed that Portis is not happy with Zorn. At that point, Cerrato says he’s dispatched by Snyder to fix the situation. Cerrato says he then went over to the Redskins practice facility to inform Zorn just how important Portis is to the organization. The Redskins lose the game and finish the season 8-8. Zorn stays on the job, but Mike Shanahan is fired in Denver.

March 2009 – Hours after the opening of free agency, the Redskins sign defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, whose checkered career including stepping on the head of an opposing player and a reputation for a questionable work ethic. The deal is worth $100 million, with nearly half of it guaranteed.

August 2009 – The Broncos shop quarterback Jay Cutler, who makes it clear he can’t work with the new coach. The Redskins put together a package of picks plus Jason Campbell. The Bears offer a similar package of picks plus their quarterback Kyle Orton. The Broncos decide they like Orton better than Campbell and make the trade with Chicago. Campbell tells Peter King of Sports Illustrated that he feels like he was treated “like a piece of toilet paper.”

September 2009 – The Redskins drop to 1-2 with a loss at Detroit. The win for the Lions ends a 19-game losing streak, including 0-16 the year before. As Mike Wise reports in the Post years later, hours after the game and after returning to Washington, Snyder decides to fly to Denver to try and hire Shanahan. He reportedly hops on his plane with Cerrato and public relations director Karl Swanson, flies to Denver and the trio shows up at Shanahan’s house in the middle of the night. Shanahan reportedly says he’s not interested in taking over at that point in the season, but says he might be interested for the following year.

October 2009 – Former NFL assistant Sherman Lewis is hired as an offensive consultant. In a conference call with reporters, Cerrato is asked what Lewis has been doing. He says he doesn’t exactly know, but he thinks Lewis’ son is a coach at Eastern Michigan. Lewis tells reporters what he’s actually been doing is “calling bingo games at the senior center.”

A week later, Zorn is asked about Lewis’ duties and responds by saying, “Bless his heart, he doesn’t even know the names of the players on the roster.” After a 14-6 loss at home to Kansas City to drop to 2-4, Zorn is visited by Cerrato, who tells him he wants to revoke his play calling duties. Zorn later says, “I complied.” His friend and former teammate, Hall of Famer Steve Largent, says the Redskins were trying to get him to quit. The former bingo caller is the new play caller.

December 2009 – Cerrato is fired and Bruce Allen arrives as team president. The first game under his watch is a brutal 45-12 home Monday night loss to the Giants. Just before halftime, Zorn, with the chance he does have to call plays, twice calls “the swinging gate,” a fake field goal attempt that fails both times. After season-closing losses to Dallas and San Diego, Zorn is fired.

January 2010 – As expected, Shanahan is introduced as head coach. He’s been seen as a package deal with Allen since late in the 2009 season. It is expected that order has finally been restored to the organization. Allen will keep the front office in order and Shanahan will have control of the roster and the product on the field.

April 2010 – The Redskins give up two high draft picks, including their second-rounder for Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. Shanahan later says he signed off on McNabb, but not the price.

October 2010 – During the fourth quarter of a winnable game at Detroit, McNabb is benched for backup Rex Grossman, who fails miserably. Shanahan offers several strange reasons why McNabb was yanked, including lack of conditioning. The issue of race also surfaces in a raging debate over the arrogance of Shanahan.

November 2010 – After a bye week that followed the Detroit loss and hours before a Monday night game at FedEx Field, the Redskins announce a monster contract extension for McNabb, which in reality includes only $3 million in guaranteed money. The Redskins go on to play one of their worst games in franchise history, giving up 59 points. Late in the game, Haynesworth lies on his fat stomach while Eagles quarterback Michael Vick runs back and forth trying to make a play.

December 2010 – McNabb’s Redskins career comes to an end when he’s benched with three games to go. Shanahan says it’s to find out what he has in Grossman. The Redskins finish 6-10.

December 2011 – A fourth straight non-winning season comes to an end. Shanahan, who has disposed of McNabb and stakes his reputation on Grossman and another journeyman by the name of John Beck, now knows he must draft a quarterback.

March 2012 – Days before learning they had been hit with a $36 million cap hit for stashing the contracts of Haynesworth and DeAngelo Hall in the uncapped year of 2010, the Redskins trade a total of three first-round picks and a second-rounder to move up four spots in the draft to be able to be in position to draft Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

April 2012 – Redskins, drafting second, take Griffin, who soaks up the spotlight and grants interview after interview. Everybody falls in love with RGIII.

September 2012 – The Redskins shock the NFL as Griffin is unveiled in a read-option offense that takes advantage of his great athletic skills. He pulls off a victory at New Orleans and a star is born.

November 2012 – Despite spectacular play from RGIII in the first half of the season, the Redskins head into the bye week at 3-6. Shanahan tells the media it’s time to look at players who can help them in the years to come. While some see that as a sign of give up, Griffin vows to come back from the bye better than ever to help the Redskins make the playoffs. True to his word, the wins begin to pile up. Included is a spectacular performance at Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Given permission to stay in Dallas to see his alma mater play at the same stadium a day later, Snyder stays behind to have Thanksgiving dinner with Griffin and his family.

December 2012 – Late in a game against Baltimore, Griffin collides with Ravens tackle Haloti Ngata and suffers what looks like a devastating knee injury. But after what is a later disputed blow by Dr. James Andrews, he returns to the game, limping. Griffin is finally yanked for Kirk Cousins, who finishes the overtime victory. It’s Cousins who starts and wins the following game in Cleveland. Griffin stews during the game and despite not taking a snap, holds a news conference afterwards and expresses his frustration over not playing.

Years later, Shanahan says the following week, Griffin tells him that he’s not running some of the read-option plays that had made him successful during the year. With Griffin starting, the Redskins finish the year with wins over Philadelphia and Dallas to win the NFC East for the first time in 13 years. Griffin has the most productive rookie quarterback season in NFL history, throwing 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions and running for over 800 yards.

January 2013 – In only the second playoff game ever at FedEx Field, the Redskins face Seattle. Early in the game, Griffin appears to re-injure his knee as the Redskins take a 14-0 lead. Despite limping his way through the rest of the first half, Griffin refuses to leave the game. Shanahan is assured by Andrews that Griffin won’t further damage the knee since it’s in a brace. Late in the game, while chasing a bad snap, Griffin’s knee goes out. He’s done. The Redskins lose.

August 2013 – Following a strange offseason that includes finger pointing, odd texts, an interview with Griffin’s father — who tells Channel 7, “Show me a running quarterback and I’ll show you a loser” — Griffin is held out of preseason games, but says he’s been promised he can start the opener. He even produces a film on his rehab sponsored by Gatorade that promotes an ‘All In For Week One’ return.

September 2013 – As promised, RGIII starts the opener, but clearly isn’t himself. He shows flashes along the way, including an impressive performance in a win over Chicago in October, but the team is bad and he’s bad.

December 2013 – With a 3-10 record, Shanahan says he’s deactivating Griffin to make sure he’s healthy for the offseason. He insists he’s not benching RGIII, even saying to the media, “I’m trying to be as honest as a I can with you and I don’t usually do that.”

January 2014 – Shanahan is fired. Allen declares himself completely in charge and hires offensive guru Jay Gruden to try and fix RGIII. In an early interview, Gruden says it would be foolish to turn Griffin into a pocket passer. Days later he reverses field and says he has to turn Griffin into a drop-back passer.

August 2014 – After watching Griffin’s performance in a preseason game in Baltimore, Gruden says he believes the Redskins may have to win games “10-7 or 17-10.”

September 2014 – Griffin opens the season as the starter as the Redskins lose a lackluster game in Houston. The following week, Griffin starts against Jacksonville at home, but suffers a dislocated ankle in the first quarter. Cousins finishes up the blowout win. After the game, Gruden offers a “that’s life” answer to a question about RGIII’s injury possibly being season-ending. It turns out there’s no fracture and it remains a possibility that Griffin can return in six weeks. Asked if Griffin would reclaim the job on return, Gruden offers, “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

October 2014 – Given the opportunity to take control of the job, Cousins spits the bit. After another multiple interception game against Tennessee, Cousins is benched at halftime for Colt McCoy. The journeyman not only wins the game, but pulls off a monster upset in Dallas on Monday Night Football.

November 2014 – Despite the Dallas heroics, McCoy is back on the bench for the following game at Minnesota. Griffin plays a mediocre game and the Redskins lose. His performances get worse and after an ugly loss to Tampa Bay, Griffin defends his performance by offering that when Peyton Manning and Tom Brady perform poorly, it’s because their teammates perform poorly around them. Asked to respond to that comment a day later, Gruden blasts Griffin for his own play, indicating he doesn’t know how to execute a simple drop back pass. After another poor performance, Griffin is benched for McCoy.

December 2014 – In a loss to Giants, McCoy is injured and Griffin returns. He doesn’t win the game, but does defeat Philadelphia to knock the Eagles out of the playoffs. The season ends with another poor Griffin performance in a loss to Dallas. Gruden wraps up his rookie head coaching season at 4-12 and says there will be an open competition at quarterback the following season. In the locker clean out the following day, Cousins offers that an open competition is the only way he wants to return to the team.

January 2015 – Days after Allen holds a contentious news conference in which he’s challenged about his “winning off the field” comment during the season, Scott McCloughan is hired as the first general manager of the Redskins since Charley Casserly was fired more than 15 years before. Allen says Gruden will have complete control. Asked about an ESPN interview that McCloughan had given in which he said he was controlling his drinking problem with beer, Allen says it’s not a concern.

February 2015 – At the scouting combine, Gruden does an about face and says that Griffin is the starter. End of story. No competition. The Redskins pick up the $16 million option on his contract, which Allen calls “a no-brainer.”

August 2015 – Griffin opens the preseason with a less than average performance in limited work against Cleveland. The following week, he tells Alex Parker of Channel 7 that he not only believes he’s the best quarterback on the team, but the best quarterback in the league. A few days later, Griffin looks like he’s never even played quarterback before in a horrific performance against Detroit. In his last play ever as a Redskin, he goes down with what appears to be a concussion. Two days later, a clearly distraught Griffin gives his last interview to the Washington media. A day later, Gruden announces that Cousins is his starter for the whole season: “It’s Kirk’s team.”

January 2016 – After a shaky start, Cousins settles down to become the Redskins all-time single season passing yardage leader and takes the team to the NFC East championship at 9-7. Griffin is activated for only one game, doesn’t take a single snap all season and even plays on the scout team in practice as a safety. The Redskins lose their playoff game at home to Green Bay, but a long-term contract extension for the former fourth-round pick seems like a formality.

July 2016 – The deadline for a long-term extension passes and Cousins signs the franchise tender, becoming only the second quarterback in NFL history to play under the tag. The Redskins’ final offer was reportedly $25 million in guaranteed money, only $5 million more than he would make under the tag for one year.

January 2017 – Needing to beat New York at home, the Giants, who had already clinched a playoff spot and had nothing to play for, the Redskins failed. With a chance to set up a game-winning field goal in the final minute, Cousins throws a soul-crushing interception and the season ends at 8-7-1 with no postseason play. Asked if he wants to stay in Washington, Cousins says, “That’s up to them.”

February 2017 – Senior Bowl week is held in Mobile, Alabama. McCloughan is there, but has been told he’s not allowed to speak to the media. Speculating why that’s the case, former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley and a morning host on the team-owned radio station speculates that it may be because McCloughan is drinking again.

March 2017 – The NFL combine opens up in Indianapolis without the McCloughan present. Questions as to why that’s the case are answered with news of the death of his 100-year-old grandmother. Allen says to a Nashville radio station that she passed away a week or so ago. It’s actually a month or so ago. The combine closes without McCloughan showing up. In the middle of it, the Redskins announce a two-year contract extension for Gruden. Two days later, the franchise tag is once again placed on Cousins. Days later, the Redskins announce the firing of McCloughan, with an unnamed team official telling the Post, “He’s had multiple relapses due to alcohol. This has been a disaster for 18 months.”

Some of us may suggest it’s been 18 years.