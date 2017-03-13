D.C. Area Prepares for Late-Season Snowstorm

March 13, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: snow, weather

WASHINGTON — The mid-Atlantic is preparing for a late-season storm that is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the region.

Crews are already pretreating roads around the region in anticipation of snow that’s expected to start falling Monday evening. Officials are warning people to prepare ahead of the storm, monitor forecasts and avoid travel during the storm.

The National Weather Service is predicting 12 to 18 inches of snow in Hagerstown and Westminster, Maryland. Baltimore is expected to get 8 to 12 inches and 6 to 8 inches of snow are forecast in Washington. In Delaware, Wilmington could see 11 inches.

Smaller snowfall totals are expected in areas to the south and east. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 3 inches in La Plata, Maryland, and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Track the storm on our weather page.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia