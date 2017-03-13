D.C. Area Prepares for Late-Season Snowstorm

WASHINGTON — The mid-Atlantic is preparing for a late-season storm that is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the region.

Crews are already pretreating roads around the region in anticipation of snow that’s expected to start falling Monday evening. Officials are warning people to prepare ahead of the storm, monitor forecasts and avoid travel during the storm.

The National Weather Service is predicting 12 to 18 inches of snow in Hagerstown and Westminster, Maryland. Baltimore is expected to get 8 to 12 inches and 6 to 8 inches of snow are forecast in Washington. In Delaware, Wilmington could see 11 inches.

Smaller snowfall totals are expected in areas to the south and east. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 3 inches in La Plata, Maryland, and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

