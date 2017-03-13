Don’t Look Now, But Bryce Harper is Crushing Baseballs Again

WASHINGTON — This is a stat you almost never see, except for in the case of one Bryce Harper: Five home runs, three strikeouts.

Not many players are more likely to hit a home run than strike out. Sure, it’s much more likely to come in Spring Training, when pitchers are just getting back into the swing of things (no pun intended), and there are actually five other players with at least three home runs that have fewer strikeouts than homers. But it’s still incredibly impressive.

Harper is also tied with Jabari Blash for the lead among all MLB players in total home runs so far. After that pair, only five players have four home runs. Of those seven players with at least four bolts, Harper is tied with Yoenis Cespedes for the second-fewest at-bats (24); only Blash (22) has fewer.

Please keep Bryce Harper safe. Murdering baseballs right now. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) March 12, 2017

And these aren’t cheap shots that barely clear fences, mind you. These are absolute bombs.

So yeah, Bryce Harper still has pop pic.twitter.com/OarC5kagGr — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 12, 2017

And look, some of the home runs even have fun stories attached to them!

Something perfect about a guy in a @JohnWall jersey catching a monster @Bharper3407 HR…then giving the ball to 87 yr old Ida. #dcfamily pic.twitter.com/a2ppZtkrYK — Navy Yard Nationals (@NavyYardNats) March 12, 2017

Ida is 87 years young, and she's going home with a souvenir courtesy of @bharper3407! pic.twitter.com/RzZqeFxS6y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 12, 2017

For what it’s worth, Harper had just two bolts compared to nine strikeouts in Spring Training last year, and he had just three home runs to 11 strikeouts in 2015.

So far in 10 Spring Training games, Harper has 8 hits, 5 home runs, 8 RBIs, 7 runs, 1 double, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks and an impressive line of .333/.407/1.000. Not bad for a 24-year-old.

