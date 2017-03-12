Six D.C. Area Schools are Dancing This March

WASHINGTON — The NCAA men’s basketball conference tournaments are over and the at-large bids have been decided. Selection Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days of the year, especially here in the mid-Atlantic, where powerhouses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia look to make deep runs at a national title.
How did those seed rankings shake out? See the full list, by region, below:
East Region: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mount St. Mary’s (Md.)
South Region: Maryland, Virginia Commonwealth, West Virginia
Maryland was one of the more surprising middle rankings of the tournament selection show after a disappointing showing in the Big Ten Tournament. They went into the tournament with a No. 25 ranking in the AP Polls, and came out of it with roughly the same positioning, if not one tick better.
This underscores the confidence that the selection committee has in Mel Trimble and Co. to learn from their mistakes and perform well in the big dance.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.