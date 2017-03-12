Six D.C. Area Schools are Dancing This March

WASHINGTON — The NCAA men’s basketball conference tournaments are over and the at-large bids have been decided. Selection Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days of the year, especially here in the mid-Atlantic, where powerhouses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia look to make deep runs at a national title.

How did those seed rankings shake out? See the full list, by region, below:

East Region: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mount St. Mary’s (Md.)

LET'S DANCE! Hoos play UNC Wilmington Thursday in Orlando in NCAA First Round! pic.twitter.com/EBLbVe41os — Virginia Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 12, 2017

And the nine seed headed to Buffalo….. THE VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oDEU9O71hk — VT Men's Basketball (@VT_MBBall) March 12, 2017

.@MountHoops is heading to Dayton to face New Orleans in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament!Winner plays No. 1 overall seed Villanova — Mount Athletics (@MountAthletics) March 12, 2017

South Region: Maryland, Virginia Commonwealth, West Virginia

… AND last but certainly not least! The Terps are the 6-seed and will face Xavier Thurs. in Orlando!#SelectionSunday | #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/BJo37Z3ujy — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 12, 2017

We're in! We will face St. Mary's on Thursday in Salt Lake City. This will be our seventh consecutive NCAA appearance! — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 12, 2017

West Virginia earns a No. 4 seed in the West Region and will face No. 13 seed Bucknell on Thursday in Buffalo. #SelectionSunday #LetsDance pic.twitter.com/3rCWIGEGDe — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 12, 2017

Maryland was one of the more surprising middle rankings of the tournament selection show after a disappointing showing in the Big Ten Tournament. They went into the tournament with a No. 25 ranking in the AP Polls, and came out of it with roughly the same positioning, if not one tick better.

This underscores the confidence that the selection committee has in Mel Trimble and Co. to learn from their mistakes and perform well in the big dance.

