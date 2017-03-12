Round 1 NCAA Tournament Schedule Announced

WASHINGTON — Six schools from the greater D.C. region will dance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and now we know when and where they will play, as well as the TV crews that will be calling the games.
Here is where you can find the local teams in the First Four and Round 1:
Mt. St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., Dayton, Ohio
TV broadcast: truTV
Virginia vs. UNC Wilmington
Thursday, 12:40 p.m., Orlando
TV broadcast: truTV
Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn
West Virginia vs. Xavier
Thursday, 6:50 p.m., Orlando
TV broadcast: TNT
Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn
Maryland vs. Bucknell
Thursday, after Notre Dame vs. Princeton, Buffalo
TV broadcast: CBS
Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Mt. St. Mary’s (if they win) vs. Villanova
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Buffalo
TV broadcast: CBS
Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
VCU vs. St. Mary’s
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., Salt Lake City
TV broadcast: TBS
Commentators: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin
Thursday, after Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Villanova, Buffalo
TV broadcast: CBS
Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
