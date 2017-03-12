Redskins Free Agency | Cousins Signs Tag | Top Remaining FAs | McCloughan Fallout | Follow Brian McNally

Round 1 NCAA Tournament Schedule Announced

March 12, 2017 10:40 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: March madness, Maryland, NCAA tournament, Selection Sunday, Virginia

WASHINGTON — Six schools from the greater D.C. region will dance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and now we know when and where they will play, as well as the TV crews that will be calling the games.

ALSO READ: Six D.C. Area Schools are Dancing This March

Here is where you can find the local teams in the First Four and Round 1:

Mt. St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., Dayton, Ohio

TV broadcast: truTV

Virginia vs. UNC Wilmington

Thursday, 12:40 p.m., Orlando

TV broadcast: truTV

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

West Virginia vs. Xavier

Thursday, 6:50 p.m., Orlando

TV broadcast: TNT

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

Maryland vs. Bucknell

Thursday, after Notre Dame vs. Princeton, Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

 

Mt. St. Mary’s (if they win) vs. Villanova

Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

VCU vs. St. Mary’s

Thursday, 7:20 p.m., Salt Lake City

TV broadcast: TBS

Commentators: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin

Thursday, after Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Villanova, Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia