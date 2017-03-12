Round 1 NCAA Tournament Schedule Announced

WASHINGTON — Six schools from the greater D.C. region will dance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and now we know when and where they will play, as well as the TV crews that will be calling the games.

ALSO READ: Six D.C. Area Schools are Dancing This March

Here is where you can find the local teams in the First Four and Round 1:

Mt. Saint Mary's in MD will battle New Orleans in the #FirstFour for the right to play the No.1 overall seed Villanova. #selectionsunday — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

Mt. St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., Dayton, Ohio

TV broadcast: truTV

Virginia #Hoos (No.5, East) will be dancing with UNC Wilmington in the first round of the #NCAATournament #MarchMadness #selectionsunday — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

Virginia vs. UNC Wilmington

Thursday, 12:40 p.m., Orlando

TV broadcast: truTV

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

West Virginia #Mountaineers (No. 4, West) will battle the Bucknell Bison in Round 1 of #NCAATournament #selectionsunday — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

West Virginia vs. Xavier

Thursday, 6:50 p.m., Orlando

TV broadcast: TNT

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

Maryland #Terps (No. 6, West) will battle Xavier in the first round of the #NCAATournament #selectionsunday. — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

Maryland vs. Bucknell

Thursday, after Notre Dame vs. Princeton, Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Mt. St. Mary’s (if they win) vs. Villanova

Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

VCU #Rams (No. 10, West) will battle the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round of the #NCAATournament #selectionsunday — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

VCU vs. St. Mary’s

Thursday, 7:20 p.m., Salt Lake City

TV broadcast: TBS

Commentators: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Virginia Tech #Hokies take the No.9 seed in the East Region! They will battle Wisconsin Badgers in Buffalo. #selectionsunday #NCAATournament — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 12, 2017

Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin

Thursday, after Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Villanova, Buffalo

TV broadcast: CBS

Commentators: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.