Bashaud Breeland Drops Rap Video, Argues With Fans

March 12, 2017 8:28 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bashaud Breeland, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland wants fans to know that he isn’t just a football player–he is also a rapper. On a related note, he doesn’t care what detractors think of his offseason hobbies:

Breeland tweeted out a YouTube link to “Running Up Check,” a rap track he posted on Saturday, which is too explicit to embed in this article. If you’d like to check out the video, it features footage of Breeland rapping and dancing on a roof or deck in a city with skyscrapers, while showing off his jewelry and accessories.

The video co-stars an English bulldog–perhaps one of the puppies that debuted at last summer’s Training Camp in Richmond.

Let’s just say that not everyone thought he was great at rapping. Or football. But he doesn’t care:

Breeland struggled in coverage at times last year and used his Twitter account (here, here, here and here) to argue with fans, trolls, opponents and the media. Perhaps this newly-found creative outlet can also serve as an opportunity for Breeland to express himself.

 

