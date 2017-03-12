Bashaud Breeland Drops Rap Video, Argues With Fans

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland wants fans to know that he isn’t just a football player–he is also a rapper. On a related note, he doesn’t care what detractors think of his offseason hobbies:

I strongly would like to change the phrase of just being a football player jumping out of that box im a multi talented player open ttodanew — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 12, 2017

So yal music go stop me fm playing ball yal sound foolish sport to big to do 2 things lol Ima still do wt I wnt wt or without consequences!! — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 12, 2017

Breeland tweeted out a YouTube link to “Running Up Check,” a rap track he posted on Saturday, which is too explicit to embed in this article. If you’d like to check out the video, it features footage of Breeland rapping and dancing on a roof or deck in a city with skyscrapers, while showing off his jewelry and accessories.

The video co-stars an English bulldog–perhaps one of the puppies that debuted at last summer’s Training Camp in Richmond.

Let’s just say that not everyone thought he was great at rapping. Or football. But he doesn’t care:

@TRVPBUGGZ well on that note salute to my haters fam — Bashaud Breeland (@Salute_me17) March 12, 2017

Breeland struggled in coverage at times last year and used his Twitter account (here, here, here and here) to argue with fans, trolls, opponents and the media. Perhaps this newly-found creative outlet can also serve as an opportunity for Breeland to express himself.

