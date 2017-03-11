Report: Redskins Hosting Free Agent DL Bennie Logan

Redskins Free Agency | Cousins Signs Tag | GM Fired | Fallout from Around NFL | Follow Brian McNally

March 11, 2017 12:03 AM By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — As expected, the Washington Redskins are making an early push to bolster the defense in free agency, with multiple reports linking them to former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bennie Logan:

Report come after the team already signed a pair of defensive linemen in free agency, adding defensive tackle Stacy McGee and Cowboys defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Adding by subtracting from a division opponent again would be a coup for the Redskins, especially after members of the Eagles front office publicly confirmed they are trying to retain Logan in free agency. It doesn’t hurt that it also addresses a specific Redskins need.

Earlier this week, 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen surmised that the team needed to target an elite defensive lineman with the team’s salary cap space:

In the first 24 hours of free agency, Brandon Williams has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Nick Fairley has re-signed with the New Orleans Saints, so the elite options are dwindling.

If the Redskins were to sign Logan, what type of play could they expect? Here are two highlights making the rounds on Twitter, showing off his impressive strength and run-stopping ability:

No decision is expected until at least Saturday. Stay up to date with the latest on this negotiation and the Redskins’ other moves in free agency.

 

