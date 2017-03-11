Report: Redskins Hosting Free Agent DL Bennie Logan

WASHINGTON — As expected, the Washington Redskins are making an early push to bolster the defense in free agency, with multiple reports linking them to former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bennie Logan:

Eagles' free-agent DT Bennie Logan is visiting Washington tonight and Saturday, per source. He is evaluating one-year options from teams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Report come after the team already signed a pair of defensive linemen in free agency, adding defensive tackle Stacy McGee and Cowboys defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Adding by subtracting from a division opponent again would be a coup for the Redskins, especially after members of the Eagles front office publicly confirmed they are trying to retain Logan in free agency. It doesn’t hurt that it also addresses a specific Redskins need.

Earlier this week, 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen surmised that the team needed to target an elite defensive lineman with the team’s salary cap space:

The #Redskins need to sign at least 1 of these premium UFA DT's:

Brandon Williams

Jonathan Hankins

Bennie Logan

Nick Fairley

Dontari Poe — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 9, 2017

In the first 24 hours of free agency, Brandon Williams has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Nick Fairley has re-signed with the New Orleans Saints, so the elite options are dwindling.

If the Redskins were to sign Logan, what type of play could they expect? Here are two highlights making the rounds on Twitter, showing off his impressive strength and run-stopping ability:

This is the kind of grown man strength and redirect athleticism that Bennie Logan brings (DT 96). pic.twitter.com/4ok4CmUB7O — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) March 7, 2017

No decision is expected until at least Saturday. Stay up to date with the latest on this negotiation and the Redskins’ other moves in free agency.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.