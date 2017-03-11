Redskins Fans Could Have Even More Tony Romo in 2017

WASHINGTON — Even if rumors of the Washington Redskins’ interest in adding Tony Romo–via trade or free agency if he is indeed released from Dallas–were over overstated, D.C. sports fans may get a lot more of their old nemesis in 2017.

In the unlikely scenario that Romo cannot find a suitable NFL job in 2017, FOX Sports has already leaked interest in adding its second long-time Cowboys quarterback to its stable of broadcasters:

Fox Sports would like to replace John Lynch with….Tony Romo, per sources. Other networks also interested. Romo's goal remains to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

John Lynch was on one of FOX Sports’ mid-tier broadcast teams and got paired with the Redskins frequently over the last nine seasons. If Romo was a plug and play option to replace him, Redskins fans could be tortured by analysis from Romo and Troy Aikman on a near weekly basis.

Don’t worry–I’m sure he’ll call things fairly for the Redskins.

