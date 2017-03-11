Redskins Free Agency | Cousins Signs Tag | GM Fired | Fallout from Around NFL | Follow Brian McNally

Redskins Fans Could Have Even More Tony Romo in 2017

March 11, 2017 12:34 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: tony romo, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Even if rumors of the Washington Redskins’ interest in adding Tony Romo–via trade or free agency if he is indeed released from Dallas–were over overstated, D.C. sports fans may get a lot more of their old nemesis in 2017.

In the unlikely scenario that Romo cannot find a suitable NFL job in 2017, FOX Sports has already leaked interest in adding its second long-time Cowboys quarterback to its stable of broadcasters:

John Lynch was on one of FOX Sports’ mid-tier broadcast teams and got paired with the Redskins frequently over the last nine seasons. If Romo was a plug and play option to replace him, Redskins fans could be tortured by analysis from Romo and Troy Aikman on a near weekly basis.

Don’t worry–I’m sure he’ll call things fairly for the Redskins.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia