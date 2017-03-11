Redskins Free Agency | Cousins Signs Tag | Top Remaining FAs | McCloughan Fallout | Follow Brian McNally

Cold Snap Threatens Cherry Blossom Bloom in D.C.

March 11, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: cherry blossoms

WASHINGTON — An unusually warm February followed by a looming burst of cold weather could threaten the famous bloom of cherry blossoms in the nation’s capital.

Forecasts call for low temperatures Sunday of 25 degrees in Washington, followed by a possible snowstorm on Monday.

The cold weather is a problem because warm weather in February prompted the cherry blossoms to bud earlier than usual. The National Park Service is forecasting peak bloom to occur between March 19 and March 22.

D.C. Weather Forecast

National Park Service officials told news outlets that low temperatures of 27 degrees would result in about a 10 percent loss of blossoms. But if the lows get down to 24 degrees, it could kill up to 90 percent of the pink-petaled wonders.

