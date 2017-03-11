Redskins Free Agency | Cousins Signs Tag | GM Fired | Fallout from Around NFL | Follow Brian McNally

Chris Baker Changes Twitter Handle, Redskins Fans Grieve

March 11, 2017 1:03 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Chris Baker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Attention, Redskins fans: Chris “Swaggy” Baker has left the building, both physically and now digitally.

The former Washington defensive end has a new team, new city, new threads and perhaps a new number. It only seems reasonable that he would also have a new Twitter handle; @cbaker92redskin wasn’t going to have the same ring in Tampa.

So on Friday morning, rather than asking a friend via text or Googling the answer, Baker asked Twitter how to change his handle:

Jilted Redskins fans and former teammates caught on right away and went through each of the five stages of grief:

Denial:

Anger:

Bargaining:

Depression:

Acceptance:

It seems like everyone is handling this in a healthy, big-picture way.

Clearly, Baker was able to go through the proper steps and remove 92 and Redskins from his handle. The upshot is that if he keeps @cbakerswaggy, he won’t have to adjust it if he ever leaves the Buccaneers.

 

