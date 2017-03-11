Chris Baker Changes Twitter Handle, Redskins Fans Grieve

WASHINGTON — Attention, Redskins fans: Chris “Swaggy” Baker has left the building, both physically and now digitally.

The former Washington defensive end has a new team, new city, new threads and perhaps a new number. It only seems reasonable that he would also have a new Twitter handle; @cbaker92redskin wasn’t going to have the same ring in Tampa.

So on Friday morning, rather than asking a friend via text or Googling the answer, Baker asked Twitter how to change his handle:

How do you change your twitter name — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) March 10, 2017

Jilted Redskins fans and former teammates caught on right away and went through each of the five stages of grief:

Denial:

@cbaker92redskin I refuse to tell you #httr. You a redskin 4 life in my eyes homie — Nikota Archie (@GOD_SON28) March 10, 2017

@cbaker92redskin Nah, you're always a Redskin, Swaggy. Although might be an issue with your current employer's fanbase, hahaha! — John Newton (@RichmondJohn804) March 10, 2017

Anger:

@cbaker92redskin you don't, you find someone with some sense to buy the @Redskins and then have them sign you — Gary Bradley Hodges (@DOOMer77) March 10, 2017

@cbakerswaggy by taking the money the skins give you — Kirk Cousins (@Fake_KirkCousin) March 10, 2017

@cbaker92redskin I'll tell you only if you make it "Death2DanSnyder" — black china (@JustinChanPants) March 10, 2017

Bargaining:

@cbaker92redskin can't change it? Have to come back to DC bro! — James Hopson (@j_hopsonii) March 10, 2017

@cbaker92redskin please don't. Please let me pretend you're still a redskin for a day longer. — Taylor (@tthom344) March 10, 2017

Depression:

@cbaker92redskin Swaggy, you're breakin my heart, man — Brian Lowery (@CoachLowreh) March 10, 2017

Acceptance:

@cbakerswaggy don't tell him… he's a Buc now lol — Ricky Jean Francois (@Rbjf_99) March 10, 2017

@cbakerswaggy we'll miss u homie! Hope u dance alot this year! — Brevard Browner (@breeman31) March 11, 2017

It seems like everyone is handling this in a healthy, big-picture way.

Clearly, Baker was able to go through the proper steps and remove 92 and Redskins from his handle. The upshot is that if he keeps @cbakerswaggy, he won’t have to adjust it if he ever leaves the Buccaneers.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.