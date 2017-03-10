Redskins Free Agency | War of Words | McCloughan Fired | Historic Risk | March on Ashburn? | NFL Tracker

Will Compton: Redskins Free Agency Greeter, Well Wisher

March 10, 2017 12:25 AM By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — It’s a business. That’s what athletes, front offices and agents say every time transactions happen in the NFL. At the end of the day, there is a finite salary cap and a finite number of roster spots to retain talented players.

When the day comes that a player must leave or chooses to join the Washington Redskins, they can probably count on a warm welcome or parting sentiment from linebacker Will Compton.

Here is what he had to say about transactions on a busy first day of free agency. To his former teammates, a reminder of financial responsibility:

A message to his new teammates, including the gentleman who will be tying up blockers in front of, or making players behind him:

And while there’s no way of knowing if this was in response to the team’s decision to fire general manager Scot McCloughan…it certainly lines up in terms of timing (17 minutes after the team announcement):

 

