Terps Blow Halftime Lead, Get Bounced Early in Big Ten

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Terrapins had a buzzer beater shot from L.G. Gill at halftime to secure a two-point lead vs. Northwestern in the round of eight at the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C.

It was their last meaningful lead of the game, as Northwestern punished the Terps, at one point going on a 16-2 run in the second half. In the end, they polished off Maryland 72-64, advancing to the quarterfinals where they will take on Wisconsin.

Though this game was technically on neutral court, Maryland fans painted the Verizon Center red in the team’s first game after a double round bye to start the tournament. Unfortunately, the universally high expectations will fall well short.

It was a day of upsets in the Big Ten Conference, as top seed Purdue fell to Michigan in overtime, 74-70. But the disappointment in Indiana will be hard to match the latest failed expectations for Maryland, which enters the NCAA tournament on uneven footing.

On the one hand, the team finished a respectable 24-7, good for 25th in latest AP Poll. However, getting bounced early in conference play by an inferior Northwestern team will not impress the selection committee. Maryland can expect to fall somewhere in the middle seeds on Sunday.

The day was not without its Maryland highlights or history, however:

With those two FTs, Melo has 500 in his career! Only other Terp to do so, Keith Booth (576). pic.twitter.com/yEhLzoriSH — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 11, 2017

In classic #TerpNation fashion, @notthefakeSVP receives a standing ovation as they show him on the jumbotron! — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 11, 2017

Unfortunately, Trimble will be unable to further his pursuit of that record until the NCAA Tournament.

