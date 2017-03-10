Report: Mike Mayock Emerges as Redskins GM Candidate

WASHINGTON — Redskins Park has taken a turn for the absurd.
With Scot McCloughan’s firing Thursday evening, Washington has a vacancy at the general manager position in the midst of free agency. Apparently, they’ve begun identifying candidates, and the first to emerge is, uh, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.
Per Adam Schefter, the Redskins aren’t likely to hire a GM until after the draft — because, why would they? — but their list of candidates now includes two cable network analysts: Mayock, and ESPN’s Mark Dominik, who previously served as a GM in Tampa Bay (2009-2013).
Dominik, curiously enough, weighed in on Washington’s quarterback situation on Thursday.
This is all highly normal. Nothing odd going on here.
Update:
Mayock says he’s had no formal contact with the Redskins.
Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.