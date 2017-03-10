Report: Mike Mayock Emerges as Redskins GM Candidate

WASHINGTON — Redskins Park has taken a turn for the absurd.

With Scot McCloughan’s firing Thursday evening, Washington has a vacancy at the general manager position in the midst of free agency. Apparently, they’ve begun identifying candidates, and the first to emerge is, uh, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate to become Washington’s general manager, sources tell @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

I mean – a lot of news this month has been telegraphed poorly. But this just comes out of left field. Mayock REALLY informed on draft though https://t.co/THkESV1iMU — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 10, 2017

Mayock's absence from the Alabama pro day – just days before the #Redskins fired Scot McCloughan – raised some eyebrows among personnel guys https://t.co/ETPxd7AXQW — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 10, 2017

If you guys want to know Mayock's thoughts on this year's draft class I have 2 hours and 30 minutes of audio from the last 10 days. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 10, 2017

Per Adam Schefter, the Redskins aren’t likely to hire a GM until after the draft — because, why would they? — but their list of candidates now includes two cable network analysts: Mayock, and ESPN’s Mark Dominik, who previously served as a GM in Tampa Bay (2009-2013).

Dominik, curiously enough, weighed in on Washington’s quarterback situation on Thursday.

Washington needs to be budget minded in free agency. I would think they'll transition tag QB/Cousins in '18 but need room to match any offer — Mark Dominik (@MarkdominikESPN) March 9, 2017

This is all highly normal. Nothing odd going on here.

Update:

Mayock says he’s had no formal contact with the Redskins.

Mike Mayock says "no official contact" with WASH about GM opening. But sources say Daniel Snyder is legitimately fascinated w/ possibility. https://t.co/VSW4ZqxYGY — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) March 10, 2017

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.