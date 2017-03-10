Redskins See Massive Fallout Around League, McCloughan Gains Support

WASHINGTON — When the Redskins finally fired GM Scot McCloughan Thursday evening, barely three hours into the 2017 Free Agency period, the aftershocks were always going to be substantial.

But the backlash against the team has been absolutely devastating.

There are many facets to this particular falling out. For one, the Redskins have lacked credibility for decades, and nobody gives them the benefit of the doubt after their many, many public gaffes. What’s more, McCloughan is incredibly well-regarded as a talent evaluator, and, though he had his misses as any GM would, he brought in a handful of excellent players and helped lead the team to its best two-year stretch in decades. Finally, he is also very well-liked all around the league, and with the anonymous leaks coming from inside the organization painting him as a bad guy, just about nobody outside of Washington is defending the team.

One thing I will say: Players i talked to liked McCloughan. seemed genuine. Asked one tonight; he said he had nothing but respect 4 him. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2017

All I can tell you is people in front offices around NFL are strongly defending McCloughan to me. They are absolutely shredding Washington. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 10, 2017

Same. Writing about this in tomorrow's Scouting Notebook https://t.co/lRmzquePX6 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 10, 2017

McCloughan's ex-colleagues in SF/SEA are furious. He's that well-liked. He owns his past. The struggle is real. But that building … — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

Shame on WASH for publicly trashing GM who needs care. Broncos stuck w/Matt Russell. He's turned life around and is one of NFL's best execs. — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 10, 2017

They're waging a PR battle w/anonymous sources trying to paint McCloughan as a drunk. Say he was? Now what? Cool battle to fight. Losers. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) March 10, 2017

An anonymous source blame Scot's drinking is really despicable. Front office guys were all out getting hammered all the time. Get him help. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) March 10, 2017

Why not get Scot McCloughan help? Why not rehab? Why not time away and let him work from home and sort it out? If there wasn't more to it… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2017

Silver just said on NFL Network he's talked to McCloughan many times over past few days. Called it "an anonymous after-the-fact smear job." — Bryan Frantz (@BFrantz202) March 10, 2017

Look, I have no problem with the firing. It's the smut campaign, waged against a man who obviously needs help, that's morally indefensible. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

Spot-on line from @JerryBrewer on the ways of Allen/Snyder botching the McCloughan situation. https://t.co/QYcfDbpez3 pic.twitter.com/sFQxRiCTZn — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 10, 2017

Redskins Playing Dangerous PR Game with Scot McCloughan

Not only are the Redskins coming off looking horrible, having taken the lowest of low roads, but McCloughan is coming off looking remarkably well for a guy who, by all (anonymous) accounts, showed up to work drunk repeatedly. He and his family have mostly remained quiet throughout the whole debacle, with only a few low-key public remarks made so far.

Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence & making sure that impact lasts in your absence — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) March 10, 2017

Scot McCloughan's wife Jessica on Twitter. Her most recent 'like': pic.twitter.com/MhIgkrH8RI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) March 10, 2017

But more than anything, this reeks of “same old Redskins.” The team is reeling, having let free agents Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker all leave for other teams, and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had the franchise tag placed on him for the second season in a row but has yet to sign it this year, is reportedly more interested in leaving than staying.

Fed up with the disastrous offseason and overall state of the team, Redskins fans have planned a “March on Ashburn” for Friday and Saturday mornings. By early Thursday, the march had garnered only mild support, with fewer than 20 people signed up to attend. But as Thursday’s events unraveled, the event gained traction and fans got riled up. By 7:30 a.m. Friday, more than 260 people had signed up for the march on Facebook, and nearly 900 more listed themselves as “interested.”

There was such support for the rally that the original one-day event was extended to a two-day march, allowing fans who wish to protest but have to work Friday morning the chance to gather on Saturday morning. Each rally is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and go until 11 a.m.

Danny’s Redskins Rant Sums Up Every Fan’s Pain, Anger

Keep in mind, all of this is happening in March. Fans are protesting the team five months before it takes the field. The general manager was not present at the Scouting Combine — sometimes referred to as the “Super Bowl for scouts” — and team president Bruce Allen said it was due to family matters, adding McCloughan would return to work once he was finished handling those matters. Just a few days later, mere hours after free agency officially started — when front offices make ever-important decisions on the immediate and distant futures of their teams — the Redskins fired the man supposedly in charge of personnel decisions.

It is, in every sense of the phrase, an unprecedented disaster.

Not surprisingly, another “D” word has been splattered across social media in recent hours: “dysfunction.” And then just about every known synonym came right after it.

Funny that two years ago myself and others reported dysfunction in D.C. and were yelled down by beat writers. Look at that mess now. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 10, 2017

GM who reportedly is a football mind and players GM, gone. The franchise record breaking QB 2Xs over wants a trade. It's only March. https://t.co/kluPMzpykv — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 10, 2017

No chance, I'm betting on outliving this horseshit carousel. https://t.co/N9WJRvIPIt — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 10, 2017

If it weren't for McCloughan, Skins would have started RG3 in '15. No back-to-back winning seasons. Risked job to make a stand for Cousins. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

Source who knows Skins brass told me months ago this was EXACTLY how it would end. It was most cynical thing I'd heard. Then it happened. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

How can you "relapse" if you tell the football-viewing world a month before you were hired that you drank? https://t.co/vTzyXWFfhF — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

Caps: Most points in NHL

Wizards: Best season since '79

Nats: 3 div titles in 5 years

Skins: Only NFL team without 11-win season since '92 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) March 10, 2017

In my time here, I've covered some truly awful situations. Stuff that was difficult to watch. This, by far, is the worst. For many reasons. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) March 10, 2017

Hold your butts. Gonna get really messy in Washington. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 10, 2017

