Browns to Release Robert Griffin III

WASHINGTON — One day after trading for Brock Osweiler, the Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III, multiple outlets are reporting.

Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III today, source confirms. Was one season into two-year contract with roster bonus upcoming. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 10, 2017

The Browns pulled off a stunner of a deal Thursday to acquire Osweiler, though after taking on his salary, they are said to be looking at their options, including releasing or trading the former Texans quarterback.

Griffin signed with Cleveland last March shortly after being released by the Redskins. He played five games — starting all five — in a 2016 season shortened by injury, and passed for 886 yards (177.2 per game), two touchdowns and one interception. The Browns were 1-4 in those games.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. The answer is no, nobody knows if they really would do that.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.