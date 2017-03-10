Browns Release Robert Griffin III

WASHINGTON — One day after trading for Brock Osweiler, the Browns have released quarterback Robert Griffin III.

We have released QB Robert Griffin III Details » https://t.co/MQOsuiqMZ4 pic.twitter.com/QXgc4v6zYw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 10, 2017

The Browns pulled off a stunner of a deal Thursday to acquire Osweiler, though after taking on his salary, they are said to be looking at their options, including releasing or trading the former Texans quarterback.

Griffin signed with Cleveland last March shortly after being released by the Redskins. He played five games — starting all five — in a 2016 season shortened by injury, and passed for 886 yards (177.2 per game), two touchdowns and one interception. The Browns were 1-4 in those games.

