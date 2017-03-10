Breer: Dan Snyder Not to Blame for Scot McCloughan Situation

WASHINGTON — We may never know everything that led to Scot McCloughan’s firing, but Albert Breer is certain of one thing: This ordeal, despite prior history, was not Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s fault.

“I don’t think this one’s his fault at all,” TheMMQB’s NFL reporter told Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan. “I think this is more between Bruce Allen and Scot McCloughan, and the way that power was divided between those two.”

“I don’t think this has much to do with Snyder,” he said. “I don’t think it has much to do with [Jay] Gruden. The problem is the issue that did crop up between those two is symptomatic of so many things in the organization over the last 20 years, and it mirrors so many of the other problems that they’ve had, and it’s almost impossible to ignore the parallels there.

“So you can say that this is really between two people, but it’s hard to look at the problem between the two people and not say ‘that’s exactly like five or six other circumstances we’ve seen in Washington in the last two decades.'”

“No,” Breer affirmed when pressed to clarify if he believed Snyder deserves any blame. “Well, I’ll put a caveat there. There are times when an owner can step in and resolve conflict, and identify it and move quicker and all of that.”

“I mean you could say that maybe he could have acted on some of the things that were going on in the building, but do I think he was actively an issue, do I think he was actively a problem, do I think he was stirring this up? No,” he said. “And there have been situations in the past, as recently as when Mike Shanahan was there, where Dan Snyder was an issue. But in this case, as far as I can tell, he really wasn’t part of the problem at all.”

“That’s conceding that he also didn’t solve it,” he added. “And that’s on him, because ultimately the buck stops with the owner.”

Despite resolving the situation — ahem, resolution by fire — Breer does suspect the Redskins will again face many of the issues which plagued the organization prior to McCloughan’s 2015 hiring. Namely, it may prove difficult for Washington to attract top talent.

“They’ve thrown money at people to try and fix those problems,” he said. “And I think they got to a point the last couple of years where they didn’t really have to do that anymore, where they created a good enough environment so people actually wanted to come to Washington.”

“Now they have to deal with some of the same problems they’ve dealt with in the past,” he said. “That’s the reality and who they’ve been really since Dan Snyder’s bought the team.”

